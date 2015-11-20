SOCAR delegation visited refineries built in Turkey

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), headed by the Vice-president for strategic development Tofig Gahramanov and Vice-president of refining Davud Mammadov within the work on the reconstruction of the refinery named after Heydar Aliyev paid working visit to the Turkish cities of Izmir and Izmit.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, in the framework of the visit, delegation got acquainted with works at Izmir refinery Star being built in Turkish city of Izmir, an exchange of views took place.

SOCAR delegation also got acquainted with the stage of completion of the reconstruction work at the refinery TÜPRAŞ İzmit in city of Izmit.During both meetings, the delegation was informed about the projects, organized a visit to the construction sites, problems commonly encountered in the implementation of such complex projects, and ways of their settlement discussed.

The meetings also attended by Elman Ismailov, director of the refinery named after Heydar Aliyev.