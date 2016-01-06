SOCAR carried out drilling operations length over 104,000 meters in 2015

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2015 carried out drilling operations length 104 411 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).Report informs referring to SOCAR, last year drilling operations were 18% less with 2014.

Of these, 103 411 m - operational, the rest - intelligence works.6686 m drilling made in December.All of them are operational works.In December last year the company carried out 21% less drilling compared with December 2014.

In December 10, in 2015 - 73 new drilled wells transferred into operation.