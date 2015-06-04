SOCAR, BP discuss future plans of cooperation

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President on Ecology of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rafig Huseynzadeh received the BP Vice-President of Operations Midstream in Azerbaijan Craig Wiggs.

Report informs referring to the company, during the meeting held discussions on cooperation in the environmental sphere, joint projects, the initiative of the GGFR "Bring to a zero gas flaring during normal production until 2030" and the expansion of the Center of emissions.

At the same time, they discussed the future plans of cooperation between SOCAR and BP in the environmental field.