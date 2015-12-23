​SOCAR: Azerbaijan has no problems with oil sale to European refineries

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has no problems with oil sale to European refineries", Report was told in SOCAR.

"There are no problems with oil sale of Azeri Light. SOCAR sells oil on the basis of market prices level that vary depending on the market conjectures. SOCAR managed to develop the market of "Azeri light" well enough over the years. Consumers in different regions prefer to buy Azerbaijani oil on a regular basis." - SOCAR said.

Some media agencies spread information, Azeri Light oil is sold on the world market without any premium, besides, because of low world oil prices, many refineries in Europe reduce the cost of refining and therefore prefer to buy a cheaper oil, not Azeri Light.