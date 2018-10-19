SOCAR AQS starts drilling works in another well in Gunashli field

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR AQS has launched drilling works in well No 328 from stationary platform No 7 in shallow-water Gunashli.

Report informs citing the company that well No 328 will be drilled to Fasile layer and its project depth will make 2800 m.

The Customer of drilling works is Azneft Production Unit.

SOCAR AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, SOCAR AQS implements works on drilling the wells from platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water Gunashli Field, platform 10 on the West Absheron fixed platform 1 located on Umid Field and from fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.

SOCAR AQS’s shareholders are SOCAR and Nobel Oil Services.