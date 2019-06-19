SOCAR AQS starts drilling new well in Western Absheron Field

SOCAR AQS has started the drilling works in a well # 10, with target depth of 770 m, successfully.

Along with this, SOCAR AQS will conduct geological and geophysical measuring works in the field and take samples of kern.

We are confident that we will continue to adhere to our values, and as before, will be delivering the wells to our customers in compliance with health, safety and environment requirements; without any complications, ahead of the determined schedule and in a cost effective manner.

The Customer of drilling works is Azneft Production Unit.