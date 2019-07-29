SOCAR AQS completes unique geological survey in Western Absheron field

SOCAR AQS completed the drilling of exploration well No 10 with current depth of 735 m, safely, on a high level and without harming the environment, Report informs citing the company.

It should be noted that the company launched a number of initiatives to uncover the full potential of the Western Absheron field. As a result of the successful geological and geophysical survey, the layer pressure was measured, and drill samples were taken from different intervals, collector qualities of the rocks were examined, oil and gas saturation of the layer was determined, and layers bedding and lithological cutting of rocks, etc., were studied.

Field drill geologist at platform No 10 Arif Safarov said that the successful outcomes reached in the sphere of geological and geophysical surveys in Western Absheron field, along with being a valuable database, will also give a new stimulus to the start of a new era in the history of the field: "Thus, it would be possible to prevent geological complications that may occur in the field and this will ensure the safe drilling of wells, correct selection of their mode of operation and exploitation, including the development of gas condensate resources."

SOCAR AQS is confident that staying committed to its values, the company will also complete the works in other wells in line with HSE requirements, without any complications, ahead of the schedule and in the economically profitable way and deliver them to the customer. The Customer is SOCAR's Azneft PU.

SOCAR AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, SOCAR AQS implements works on drilling the wells from platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water Gunashli Field, platform 10 on the West Absheron fixed and from fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.

The company is a contractor member of IADC since 2009. SOCAR AQS has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 international standards for Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling and Well Services; Casing Running Services and BOP and Wellhead Equipment Repairing and Testing Services.

In 2017, SOCAR AQS was certified as meeting the requirements of the API Spec Q2 Quality Management System Standard for the Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling & Well Services.

SOCAR AQS's shareholders are SOCAR and Nobel Oil Services and Absheron Qazma LLC.