SOCAR and "Uzbekneftegaz" sign a memo

© Socar.az

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of "Uzbekneftegaz" Management Board Alisher Sultanov, who has visited Baku to attend the International Caspian Oil&Gas 2017 exhibition and conference, met with SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev at the SOCAR's main office.

Report informs citing the SOCAR.

R. Abdullayev noted that international oil and gas exhibitions, which already turn into a tradition in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, play a role of an important platform in exchange of ideas and experiences between the world's energy organizations, demonstration of achievements obtained in this field as well as stated importance of bilateral meetings held within these forums. The Company President reminded successful participation of SOCAR in the projects of regional and global importance and said that the achievements and experience gained in frames of these projects will be useful in the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and create basis for future projects.

He said that deepening energy cooperation, study of prospects for joint oil and gas operations is in the focus of attention of SOCAR.

Chairman of "Uzbekneftegaz" Management Board Alisher Sultanov reminded participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in "Oil and Gas - OGU 2017" XXI International Exhibition and Conference in Tashkent last month as well as meetings with R.Abdullayev and highly appreciated the memorandum signed between SOCAR and "Uzbekneftegaz" in terms of establishment of close cooperation between the two companies in the new era. He expressed confidence that the document to be signed today will further expand the opportunities for development of bilateral cooperation.

At the end of meeting, memorandum was signed between the two companies to determine areas of possible activity of "Uzbekneftegaz" in Azerbaijan.