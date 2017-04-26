 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR and Aramco may embark joint business in Turkey

    Azerbaijani Energy Minister: I see great opportunities for cooperation in gas production and petrochemical industry© Report.az

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ “We have discussed a number of issues at the meeting with President of Azerbaijan. Among them there are initiatives to expand trade relations”. 

    Report informs, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said in Baku.

    Saudi minister noted that issues related to the development of ore deposits was on the agenda.

    Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said that there is a great potential for expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia: “One of them is cooperation in oil and gas sector. We suggested SOCAR and Aramco companies to work jointly in Turkey. I also see great opportunities for cooperation in gas production and petrochemical industry”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi