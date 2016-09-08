 Top
    Close photo mode

    Snam: First Azerbaijani gas will reach Italy in 2020

    2,000 olive trees will be relocated during the construction of the pipeline in Italy

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first Azerbaijani gas through Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will reach Italian market in January 2020. 

    Report informs citing the Reuters, Chief Executive Officer at Snam Marco Alverà said.

    M. Alvera said during the construction of TAP, 231 olive trees in the area of Puglia will be relocated: "Initially 231, and then 1 700 olive trees will be relocated. Southern Gas Corridor worth 50 bln USD is of strategic importance for us.

    TAP's Italy Country Manager, Michele Mario Elia, has confirmed the first Azerbaijani gas to reach Italy in 2020."

    Notably, the Snam company, which is part of SGC's has 20% stake in TAP.

    Notably, other TAP shareholders are: BP – 20%, SOCAR – 20%, Fluxys – 19%, Enagas – 16% and Axpo – 5%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi