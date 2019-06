Today, sixty years have passed since the first transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Georgia, Report’s local bureau informs citing Georgian Gas Transportation Company’s post on the facebook.

Natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia was delivered via Garadagh-Tbilisi pipeline in 1959. The pipeline with the diameters of 500 mm is 506 km in length.

Garadagh-Tbilisi is the first pipeline built in the Caucasus.