Signing of SOCAR deal on DESFA postponed to the end of year

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Signing a contract with the winner of the relevant tender - State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in connection with the privatization of gas distribution network operator DESFA Greece postponed until the end of 2015.

Report informs it was said by the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev: "The question of acquisition DESFA does not depend on us.Signing a contract postponed until the end of the year".

According to R. Abdullayev, SOCAR doesn't sell gas in Europe and it must be proved: "Now investigation is underway, 34 of our representatives answering questions of the European Commission. The European Commission has "Third Energy Package" on energy companies, logistics and pipelines.We do not sell gas in Europe and going to prove it".

SOCAR has reached an agreement with the previous Greek government to acquire 66% stake in the operator of the gas distribution network in Greece DESFA.At the moment, this agreement is being investigated by the European Commission.According to some reports, the new government is going to sell only 49% of DESFA to SOCAR.