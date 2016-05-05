Shipments of crude and refined oil products from port of Batumi fell by 17%

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Shipments of crude and refined oil products from Georgia’s Black Sea port of Batumi fell 17.4 percent in January-April from a year earlier. Report informs citing the Reuters, senior official at the terminal said.

The terminal, operated by Kazakh state energy company KazMunaiGas, shipped 1.128 million tonnes of oil and oil products in the first four months of this year, down from 1.365 million tonnes in the same period last year, the official, who asked not to be identified, said. Shipments in April were 320,470 tonnes, up from 258,667 tonnes in April 2015, and from 226,333 tonnes in March 2016.

The terminal shipped 3.616 million tonnes of oil and oil products in 2015, down from 4.355 million in 2014.

Crude and refined oil products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are shipped out of Georgia’s Black Sea ports of Batumi, Supsa, Poti and the terminal in Kulevi.