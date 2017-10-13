Ship loaded with first batch of STAR production to be sailed away in September 2018

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to send a ship, loaded with the first batch of STAR oil refinery production on September 20 next year - the Day of Oilmen.

Report informs, Emil Eminov, "SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş" Operations Director said at the Argus International Petroleum Summit held in Baku.

According to him, handing over works of the plant will end late next year: "Construction works of the plant are successfully continued".

"Maintenance-testing works will start in January next year. Power supply has already been launched in the plant. Currently, recruitment is being carried out, 500 people have already been involved in the work. Recruitment process will be completed by the end of the year. 750-800 people are planned to work at the plant", E. Eminov added.