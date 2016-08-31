Shell sells Green Canyon blocks at US Gulf of Mexico

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Shell announced that it has agreed to sell its interest in US Gulf of Mexico Green Canyon Blocks 114, 158, 202 and 248, referred to as the Brutus/Glider assets, to Houston-based independent EnVen Energy Corporation for $425mn cash plus royalty interests. The transaction is expected to close in October.

The Brutus/Glider assets include the Brutus Tension Leg Platform (TLP), the Glider subsea production system, and the oil and gas lateral pipelines used to evacuate production from the TLP, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The Brutus/Glider assets have a combined current production estimate of some 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day.