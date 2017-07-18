Shale oil production in US will also grow in August

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Shale oil production in the US in August will grow for the eighth month in a row. Report informs citing the Investing.ru, this follows from the forecast published Monday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The production of shale oil in the US next month will increase by 112 thousand bpd up to 5.585 mln bpd, according to a monthly survey. Oil production at the largest US oil reservoir - Permian - in August will be 2.535 mln bpd, which exceeds the July figure by 64 thousand bpd. Production at the Eagle Ford in August will grow by 27 thousand bpd up to 1.387 mln bpd, the EIA reported.

According to the EIA, American miners drilled 1,026 wells in June and commissioned 872 of them.

The number of wells drilled (but not commissioned) (DUC-wells) reached the historic maximum - 6,031.