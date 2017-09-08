 Top
    Close photo mode

    Shahmar Movsumov discussed Southern Gas Corridor project with EBRD President

    Activities on transparency and accountability in extractive industry of Azerbaijan discussed© Report

    Baku.8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Shahmar Movsumov, the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with the delegation led by Mr. Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on September 08, 2017.

    Report informs citing the Fund, “Southern Gas Corridor” project, Equity Participation Fund (EPF) managed by the EBRD, and activities on transparency and accountability in the extractive industry of Azerbaijan were discussed during the meeting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi