Shahmar Movsumov discussed Southern Gas Corridor project with EBRD President

Baku.8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Shahmar Movsumov, the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with the delegation led by Mr. Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on September 08, 2017.

Report informs citing the Fund, “Southern Gas Corridor” project, Equity Participation Fund (EPF) managed by the EBRD, and activities on transparency and accountability in the extractive industry of Azerbaijan were discussed during the meeting.