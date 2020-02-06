Shah Deniz gas exports through Sangachal terminal soar

In 2019, the Sangachal terminal exported about 263 million barrels of oil, down 7% from 2018, BP-Azerbaijan told Report.

This included about 235 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), which is 7.8% less than 2018, and about 28 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

On average, more than 45 million standard cubic meters (about 1,600 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily in 2019, up 58% from 2018.

In 2019, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.

The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 80 million standard cubic meters of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas, is around 100 million standard cubic meters per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the South Caucasus Pipeline expansion system, and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigaz national system.