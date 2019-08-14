Sergei Skripka: Construction permit of main part of Euro-Asian Oil Transportation Corridor will be extended until end of October - EXCLUSIVE

Until the end of October 2019 it is planned to extend the validity of the environmental permit for the construction of the Brody (Ukraine)-Adamova Zastava (Poland) oil pipeline project for another four years, General Director at International Pipeline Enterprise Sarmatia, LLC Sergei Skripka told Report.

“At present, we are actively working to obtain confirmation on the extension of the environmental permit. For this, it is planned to conduct additional studies of the ecological state of the route. According to preliminary data, some changes are available, but they are not so significant as to influence the decision to extend the permit.

According to him, an environmental permit was issued to the company in 2013. “It is issued for a period of 6 years, but with the possibility of extension for 4 years. If the permit is not extended, the company will have to go through all the procedures again. For this reason, we should get an environmental permit this year", Skripka said.

Notably, Sarmatia was established by Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta and Polish PERN Przyjazn companies on July 12, 2004.