"KazMunayGas": The self-elevating floating drilling rig (SEFDR) Satti to be sent to Azerbaijan next year

The self-elevating floating drilling rig (SEFDR) Satti will be sent to Azerbaijan on June 6, Kurmangazy Iskaziyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board, KazMunayGas NC JSC said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

According to him, the rig will arrive in Baku on June 10 and installed.

SOCAR and KazMunayGas JSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Astana.The MoU provides for the upgrade of KazMunayGas-owned floating drilling rig “Satti” in Baku and its utilization in SOCAR`s projects in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.