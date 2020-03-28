Top

Seismic acquisition program on Block D230 completed successfully

The 3D seismic acquisition program, which commenced on December 3 last year on Block D230, was carried out in a completely safe manner and ended on March 14, Report says, citing the BP.

"As a result of our great cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and seismic contractor Caspian Geophysical, we completed the 3-D seismic acquisition project successfully and on schedule. The next step is to process the acquired data".

"Based on the results of this seismic survey, we intend to begin planning the first exploration well on Block D230 by 2020," the company said.

