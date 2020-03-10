​Saudi Aramco to hike April crude oil supply to 12.3M bpd

Saudi Aramco will raise its crude supply, which includes oil to its customers inside the kingdom and abroad, to 12.3 million barrels per day in April, the company's chief executive Amin Nasser said March 10, Report informs, referring to the Khaleej Times.

April's crude supply will be "300,000 barrels per day above the company's maximum sustained capacity of 12 million BPD," Nasser said in a statement received by Reuters.

The company has agreed with its customers to provide those volumes starting April 1, he added.