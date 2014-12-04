Saudi Arabia expects crude prices fall down

Baku. December,4. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia expects oil crude prices to fall at around 60 USD per barrel.

Report informs referring foreign media, Saudi Arabia, as well the biggest oil producer organization - OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) expect crude price at around 60 USD per barrel.

As well experts consider that, if prices drop down below 60 USD per barrel, it won’t be for a long time.

Brent and WTI are both higher today at $70.99 and $67.76, respectively.