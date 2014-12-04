 Top
    Saudi Arabia expects crude prices fall down

    Experts consider that, if prices drop down below 60 USD per barrel, it won’t be for a long time.

    Report informs referring foreign media, Saudi Arabia, as well the biggest oil producer organization - OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) expect  crude price at around 60 USD per barrel.

    As well experts consider that, if prices drop down below 60 USD per barrel, it won’t be for a long time.

    Brent and WTI are both higher today at $70.99 and $67.76, respectively.

