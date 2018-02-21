Sangachal terminal will be ready to accept additional gas by late Q2 2018

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Sangachal terminal, which is expanded within the Stage 2 of development of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, will be ready to receive additional gas volumes and pump them into the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline system until the end of the second quarter (Q2) of 2018.

Report informs, General manager of the Sangachal terminal expansion project within the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project Rahman Rahmanov said.

The project manager said that the construction work on land on Shah Deniz 2 (extension of Sangachal terminal) fully completed, and tests for commissioning nearing completion at 94%. It is expected that the tests will be completed in the Q1, and preparatory work by the end of Q2 2018.

Rahmanov noted that the capacity of Sangachal terminal for Shah Deniz-1 gas is currently 1 billion cubic feet. At Shah Deniz Stage 2, the capacity will increase by 1.8 billion cubic feet, i.e, total capacity will be 2.8 billion cubic feet/day.

He noted that expansion of the terminal covers an area of 70-80 hectares.

24,000 people were involved in works on the expansion projects of Shah Deniz Stage 2 and the South Caucasus gas pipeline in Azerbaijan during peak hours.

According to him, only at Sangachal during peak hours 9.500 people were employed: "2.2 million meters of cables, 134 kilometers of pipeline systems were laid, 19,000 tons of metal structures were installed. In general, the volume of work performed was 50 million hours, covering 54 million km. Demolition of temporary structures continues on schedule, 81% of works completed".