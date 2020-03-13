Russian expert: No need to cut trees, thanks to solar panels

In an exclusive interview with Report, Sergei Mayorov, the Chief Analyst of Russia’s Federal Autonomous Scientific Institution Eastern State Planning Center (FANU Vostokgosplan), spoke about the use of alternative energy sources, the advantages of solar panels and their use in Russia.

What are the benefits of using alternative energy sources, in particular solar panels, in private homes and businesses?

They ensure independence from the grid in a hybrid system and exclude electricity generation from diesel, which is harmful to the environment.

How easy are solar panels to install?

If solar panels come in kits with connectors and instructions, then they are no more complicated than LEGO. However, it is better to invite specialists to install the system, which includes a metal frame, solar panels, and electrical wiring.

What are the costs of purchasing the equipment and installing it?

A set of equipment for a solar system with a capacity of up to 15 kW costs about $10,000.

What are the advantages of alternative energy sources (solar panels) in terms of protecting ecology and forests?

When it comes to the use of solar collectors that allow heating water, as well as heat pumps, there is no need to cut trees. Such energy systems do not make harmful emissions during operation, which improves the environmental situation in their vicinity.

Sergei Mayorov

How experienced is Russia in alternative energy sources? Are solar panels common in the country?

The practice of using renewable energy is gaining momentum in Russia. The share of renewable generation in the country’s energy balance is not so high, but it continues to grow. Thanks to the usage of renewable energy sources, autonomous energy production comes to isolated territories.