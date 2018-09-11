Russia and South Korea mull gas pipeline project through North Korea

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ / Moscow and Seoul have resumed discussions of the project on construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to South Korea through North Korea. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due statement was made by Russia's trade representative in South Korea Mikhail Bondarenko on the sidelines of the Eastern economic forum.

"We are trying to unfreeze it now. This is a very expensive and politically risky project. However, at present, after the South Korean President's visit to us, it is being discussed again. At that time we did not even discuss it, it was suspended. Now we turn again to this project and consider it", Bondarenko said.