Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia again exceeded Saudi Arabia in terms of oil production in June 2017.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, says the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

According to information, daily average oil production in Russia was 10,323 mln. barrels, while 10,070 mln. barrels in Saudi Arabia.

Russia has surpassed Saudi Arabia in January and still holds its leading position in terms of oil production.