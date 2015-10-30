Rovnag Abdullayev: "SOCAR Trading" starts active works in Canada

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Trading" company, which is engaged in sale of oil and oil products of Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), has started active works and established business relations in Canada. Some works can be seen in Canada's oil industry", Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said.

He told that, the company made some changes due to after the oil price decline.

"Canada has a long-term and difficult recoverable reserves. SOCAR plans to carry out works in this field in Canada", he added.

SOCAR's trade representation to Canada is located in the country's oil capital Calgary.