Rovnag Abdullayev: Most of the Azerbaijani gas can be injected into European markets

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Plans for the South Caucasus corridor are not limited to the project "Shahdeniz-2". This project is the core and the first link in the chain of the future prospects. Bringing the total volume of the export potential of Azerbaijan to 40 billion cubic meters by 2025 is real. Most of this gas can be injected into the European markets.

Report informs, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev states in the article published in the newspaper "Azerbaijan": "Of course, for safe transport of large volumes of gas transportation requires appropriate infrastructure. Such a system is the South Caucasus corridor, consisting of three major segments. The first segment is the South Caucasus Pipeline, which provides transportation of gas from the deposit "Shahdeniz" via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline is an important factor of energy security in the region. The pipeline with a capacity of 20 billion cubic meters of proved its efficiency. The expansion of the South Caucasus pipeline will be a continuation of the operations."

"The second segment is the Trans-Anatolian pipeline, TANAP. This is a joint project of Azerbaijan and Turkey. The annual capacity of TANAP initially make 16 billion cubic meters. It is planned to bring this figure to 30 billion cubic meters per year. The third segment of the South Caucasus corridor is the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. TAP gas pipeline length of 870 km on the border of Turkey and Greece will connect to TANAP, and will be built on the territory of Greece and Albania, at the bottom of the Adriatic Sea to the southern coast of Italy. TAP will supply gas to South-Eastern Europe and in the future will transport Caspian gas to Germany, France, Great Britain, Switzerland and Austria", the SOCAR President said.

Concerning the economic importance of the project "Shahdeniz-2", Mr.Abdullayev noted that most of the engineering work will be carried out in Azerbaijan.