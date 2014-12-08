Rovnag Abdullayev: In 2015 SOCAR to start implementation of numerous projects

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held Honorary Awards Ceremony with degrees, awards and medals to oil workers awarded by the Head of State for successes in work.

Report informs the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev addressed at the event and said that the persons awarded by the order of President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Oil workers Day, celebrated on September 20 and the 60th anniversary of Oil Rocks, celebrated in November.

According to Abdullayev, the development of the oil industry in Azerbaijan will be continued. He also noted that construction of a new gas processing plant will be started in Garadagh district in the near future: "In 2015, SOCAR will start implementation of numerous projects. One of them is the construction of a new oil and gas processing complex, the cost of which, according to preliminary estimates, will be 8 bln dollars ".

In general, we have many projects that need to be implemented.The cost of projects TAP, TANAP and "Shah Deniz-2" will be 48 bln dollars "- the president of SOCAR said.

By the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on 19 September 2014 a number of oil companies were awarded with honorary titles, orders and medals.