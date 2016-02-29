Rovnag Abdullayev: 'Azerbaijan will transport 500 mln cubic meters of additional gas to Georgia'

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Earlier we have transported 60% of gas to Georgia in winter, 40% in summer. But now we will transport 70% in winter and 30% in summer.

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

R.Abdullayev said an agreement has been reached with 'Shah Deniz' consortium and additional natural gas of 500 million cubic meters will be transported to Georgia in such order.

'You know, in 'Shah Deniz' project, we have an opportunity to use additional gas of 500-700 million cubic meters or sell it in Turkish and Georgian markets. Therefore, we have allocated additional sector in the pipeline to sell 500 million cubic meters of additional gas to Georgia. Earlier we had been selling only 800 million cubic meters of 'Shah Deniz' gas. But now we have an opportunity to rise this figure to 1,5 billion cubic meters', SOCAR President emphasized.