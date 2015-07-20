Rovnag Abdullayev: Azerbaijan interested in investment projects in Iran

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Reaching an agreement with "P5+1" countries has a lot of positive signs for us.

Report informs, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said in an interview with ANS.

According to the President of SOCAR, the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have always been at a high level: "Even before the agreement with the "P5+1" countries, I have paid a successful visit to Iran last month. We have held meetings with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh. Discussions on joint activities took place. In this regard, we already have some projects.

At the same time, R. Abdullayev stated that, SOCAR is the main investor in the Turkish market: "Under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, SOCAR is the biggest investor in Turkey. Why not to implement the same in Iran? Azerbaijan is interested in investment projects in Iran. I believe that, we will be actively involved in Iranian projects. We have some projects for the implementation of investment and operatorship."

"We have the technology, experience, innovation, and will use this experience in Iran", SOCAR President added.