Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that his country will not increase tensions in the region but it will not easily give up on its rights to export oil.

Report informs citing the TASS, Rouhani said on his official website.

"The Islamic Republic has never sought tension in the region and does not want any trouble in global waterways, but it will not easily give up on its rights to export oil,” Rouhani said.