    Romania to stop import gas from Russia

    Refusal to import Russian gas became possible by reducing the specific consumption

    Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Romania to stop import gas from Russia since April of this year. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti this information was published by Romanian media.

    Thus, the publication Economica notes that the refusal to import Russian gas became possible by reducing specific consumption by the industry, as well as investments in energy efficiency.

    Romania for the first time in decades could refuse to import natural gas.

    In April 2015, as well the next few months needs of the population will be fully covered by internal resources, said the publication.

