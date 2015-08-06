Repair works launched at blown up part of BTE gas pipeline

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish "BOTAS" Petroleum Pipeline Corporation started repair works at blown up part of Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline.

Report was told in Kars Province Governance of Turkey.

According to the information, the amount of damage being evaluated and repair works will be completed within a week, "a group of 10-15 people have already started to recovery works. Most likely, works will be completed in a week, and then you will be informed about the damages and other issues."

On August 4, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline at Kars Province was exploded by terrorists.

BOTAS company is responsible for security of the pipeline in the territory of Turkey.