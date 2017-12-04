Renovation of electric network in Azerbaijan requires 8 billion AZN

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Renovation of electric network in Azerbaijan requires 7.75 billion AZN.

Report informs referring to sources in government, prime minister has already approved these expenses.

It was said that master plan has been prepared for rehabilitation of the electric network: “The master plan signed by prime minister says that 7.75 billion AZN is needed for rehabilitation and normalization of electric network in Azerbaijan.”

The master plan was developed in 2015 with the purpose of upgrading the distribution network which was transferred from "Azərenerji" OJSC to "Azərişıq" OJSC.

"Azərişıq" OJSC has signed 1-billion-dollar investment agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 2016.

In accordance with the agreement, the first $ 250 mln installment has already been provided by the ADB and electric energy system has already been upgraded in several regions.