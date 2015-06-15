Putin and Miller to discuss "Turkish Stream" project

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive "Gazprom" President Alexei Miller.

Report informs, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to D.Peskov, the results of Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku on June 13 will be discussed: "Today, the meeting between Putin and Erdogan will be discussed. Mueller is expected to hold private meetings with experts."

Speaking about the results of Baku meeting of Russian and Turkish presidents, D.Peskov stated that they discussed main energy projects including "Turkish Stream".

"They also discussed technical issues related to the construction of nuclear electricity plant. They are large-scale projects and always have technical problems", D.Peskov said while stating the arising problems in Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin, Turkey.