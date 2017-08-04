Productive capacity of wind and solar power plants shrinks in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Wind power stations in Azerbaijan in January-June, 2017, have produced 8 mln. KW/h of electricity.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is 13% less compared to the same period in 2016.

Production of solar power stations in this period amounted to 19.3 mln. KW/h, which is 18.9% less in annual comparison.

Over the past year, production of thermal power plants in the country increased by 3% up to 9 648.3 mln. KW/h. The production of hydroelectric power stations decreased by 1.4% up to 1 055.1 mln KW/h.

Total electricity production in the country increased by 2.2% year-on-year and amounted to 11,199.6 mln. KW/h.