Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ After planned preventive works program, 'Chirag' platform in 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' (ACG) block has restored.

Report was told by the operator of the fields block, BP-Azerbaijan.

'All works mentioned in program successfully and safely completed', the company says.

On November 10, launched a planned suspension program of 'Chirag' platform.