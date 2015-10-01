Privatization of DESFA and TAP project discussed in Athens

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting between Energy and Environment Minister Panos Skourletis, Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country, Rahman Mustafayev, advisor to the president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, Murad Heydarov and head of SOCAR Energy Greece Anar Mammadov took place in Athens.

Report informs referring to the Greek media, the issue of privatization of gas distribution network operator in Greece - DESFA project and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe discussed at the meeting.

It was noted that taking into account the position of the European Commission the issue of DESFA is developing.

Also during the meeting it was pointed out that next week there will be a meeting between the consortium and the Ministry to address some questions regarding the Greek section of TAP pipeline.

In 2013, SOCAR won international tender for the sale of 66% shares of DESFA for 400 mln euros.However, European Commission expressed concern about the agreement and launched an investigation.

Greek government based on the principle of non-monopoly, offers to sell the 17% stake in DESFA TO third party.

SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev said recently that SOCAR is ready to negotiate the sale of 16% of the shares in the process of privatization of DESFA to European companies.