    Price of BTC FOB Ceyhan oil fell by 4.7% in September

    During the reporting period in the global market, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 4,2%, Urals - 5.8%

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Average cost of 1 barrel of BTC FOB Ceyhan oil in the world market was USD 98.29 in September 2014 and compared to August fell by USD 4.79, or 4.65%, Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

    In September the cost of 1 barrel of Brent crude oil was 97.3 dollars in the world market.

    Compared with August Brent fell by USD 4.31 (-4.24%). The Urals oil in September sold for USD 96.13 per barrel and compared to August decreased by USD 5.95 (-5.83%).

    The Azerbaijani oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (Mediterranean, Turkey), sold under the brand name BTC FOB Ceyhan. Crude oil exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk (Black Sea, Russia), sold under the brand name Urals due to mixing with the oil of other grades.

