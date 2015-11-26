President of SOCAR meets Executive Director of Pakistani State Oil Company

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Rovnag Abdullayev has met CEO and Managing Director Pakistan State Oil Company Sheikh Imran ul Haque, Report informs.

Mr. Abdullayev highlighted friendly ties between the two countries, saying principles of cooperation lie at the hearts of bilateral relations, saying such visits “give contributions to development of bonds”.

The President of SOCAR highlighted the history of oil-gas industry of Azerbaijan, as well as achievements gained in the relevant field, regional and global projects implemented by the Company in the region.

Sheikh Imran ul Haque, in turn, said his company was interested in cooperation with SOCAR, adding they would benefit from the current opportunities for making the joint projects.

They spoke of the wide prospects for cooperation in various fields of oil and gas industry.