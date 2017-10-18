President of Oil and Gas Association: SOCAR strengthens its positions in Ukrainian market

Kyiv. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the difficult investment and business climate in Ukraine, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continues to strengthen its positions in the Ukrainian oil and gas market.

Dmitry Kulik, President of Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine, told Ukrainian bureau of Report News Agency.

Commenting on the company's position in the market, Kulik noted that SOCAR has a competitive management that has situation understanding, well established communication with the authorities, public organizations, partners and colleagues in the market.

"Therefore, from the point of view of classical management, I do not see problem with SOCAR, I see a problem in the investment and business climate in Ukraine, in which it is difficult to operate. Firstly, such companies as SOCAR and other large structures that value their reputation, practice commitment to their brands, relations with the authorities", Kulik said.

"In the last year, I see serious progress in the activities of SOCAR: there is a great contract for oil supply, participation in public procurements, the company is actively represented in the retail market and continues to develop actively. I think this shows strengthening of the company's position in the market", President of Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine noted.

He said that this characterizes management of the company only on the positive side. "Despite the difficult investment climate, the company strengthens its position in the market. Perhaps it is slower than the Ukrainian company could do completely, but they succeed and this is a clear indicator of the correctness of their chosen strategy. I am confident that in the future SOCAR will be significantly represented in Ukraine, because they have a strategic approach to work that is not calculated for a year, not for two, but for decades", Kulik added.