 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pompeo: TAP to reduce Greece’s dependence on Russian gas

    Reduction of dependence will lead to Greece to be close to US

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Launch of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will reduce Greece’s dependence on Russian gas, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after negotiations with Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Giorgos Katrougalos on December 13, Report informs.

    "Diversification of energy flows, Greece got thanks to TAP, will reduce the dependence of the southern region of Europe on Russian gas. Apart from Greece, Bulgaria will also reduce dependence on Russian gas," Pompeo said. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi