Pompeo: TAP to reduce Greece’s dependence on Russian gas

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Launch of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will reduce Greece’s dependence on Russian gas, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after negotiations with Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Giorgos Katrougalos on December 13, Report informs.

"Diversification of energy flows, Greece got thanks to TAP, will reduce the dependence of the southern region of Europe on Russian gas. Apart from Greece, Bulgaria will also reduce dependence on Russian gas," Pompeo said.