    Petronas is interested in TAP and TANAP

    Purchase of participation share to be discussed will all project partners

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia's "Petronas" National Oil and Gas Company considers participation in the construction projects of Trans-Adriatic (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) pipelines.

    Report was told by "Petronas" Azerbaijan Country Chair Zainal Abidin bin Zainudin: "There is no agreement regarding this issue."

    According to his words, "Petronas" is interested in participation in these projects: "Of course, "Petronas"s participation would be good. We have no any choice jet".

    He said that purchase of shares of concrete BP or "Statoil" Companies in TAP discussed with all project parties.

    "Petronas" Company opened a branch in Azerbaijan ("Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) S.A.R.L.") in July of this year. In October of last year Norway's "Statoil" Company sold its 15,5% share in "Shahdeniz" field to "Petronas" for 2,25 billion USD. 

