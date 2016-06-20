Petronas interested in expanding ties with SOCAR

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, at the head office of the company received the delegation headed by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Datuk Wan Zulkifli Wan Ariffin.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, R. Abdullayev spoke about the long-term effective cooperation between SOCAR and Petronas, successful implementation of a joint project, emphasized the development of relations on the rise.

D.Z.Ariffin said that they are proud of the participation in the international large-scale projects implemented in Azerbaijan, noting their importance for Malaysia and Petronas.

Malaysian guest, emphasizing the successful participation in the "Shah Deniz-2" project, expressed interest in further expansion of ties with SOCAR. According to him, they are following the progress of Azerbaijan in the sphere of oil and gas industry with great interest. President of Petronas also noted the presence of affordable and safe investment environment in the country and opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

Abdullayev brought to the attention of the guests that the works on the project "Shahdeniz-2" are on schedule and the partners are working as one team to ensure timely and quality completion of the project.SOCAR president noted that the project of the Southern Gas Corridor is progressing successfully and expressed confidence that the first gas will reach Turkey in 2018.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.