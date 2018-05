Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.Ş", mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has gained a profit of 510 mln TRY in 9 months of 2016.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, this figure is more by 1.4% compared to the same period last year.

Profit of Petkim in the 3rd quarter (Q3) 2016 has made 136,7 mln TRY.