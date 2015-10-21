Petkim Holding will create a new company

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Petkim (Petrochemical) Holding Ltd." located in Aliaga region of Izmir, Turkey decided to create a new company.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, "Petkim Specialities Engineering Plastics Industry and Trade Co., Ltd", 100% will be owned by Petkim Holding.

The company will produce high-tech plastic and chemical products.

According to the information from "Petkim Holding" to the Public Information Platform assets of Plastic Business Factory which is part of the holding with capacity of 14 thousand tons will be used at "Petkim Specialities".

In addition, thanks to the investments of 5 mln USD in the initial phase, by new equipment with capacity of 10 thousand tons, the production capacity of Petkim Specialities will reach 24 thousand tons.