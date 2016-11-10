 Top
    Petkim establishes post of deputy director general

    Khalig Mustafayev appointed to this post

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.Ş", mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has established post of deputy director general for business support.

    Report informs, the holding's report on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu-KAP) declares.

    According to information, Khalig Mustafayev was appointed to this post. 

    Notably, prior to this appointment Kh. Mustafayev has worked as Deputy Director on Human Resources, Regime and IT in "Azerikimya" Production Unit. 

