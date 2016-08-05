Petkim establishes new deputy director general post

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding, which essential share belongs to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has established a post of deputy director general for project and investments.

Report informs, the company's statement on Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu - KAP) declares.

'According to the decision of the Managerial Board, post of deputy director general for project and investments has been established at our company and Bilal Guliyev was appointed to this post', the information states.